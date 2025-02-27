The EU is right to make electrification a key pillar of the Clean Industrial Deal

Today the European Commission presented the Clean Industrial Deal, the EU’s new strategy to make Europe’s economy more competitive. It stresses the essential role of electrification for Europe’s industrial competitiveness. And reinforces the need to accelerate the build-out of domestic decarbonised energy. Wind energy is home grown, competitive and scalable. It is uniquely placed to deliver the EU Clean Industrial Deal and to meet the rising electricity demand.

“The Clean Industrial Deal is Clear: electrification based on home grown energy is the way to go to boost our industrial competitiveness. Spot on. It says accelerating renewables permitting and grid expansion is essential. Yes. It’s great the European Investment Bank will help by boosting grid equipment manufacturing and de-risking renewable Power Purchase Agreements”, says WindEurope Chief Policy Officer Pierre Tardieu.

Watch the video below on what the Clean Industrial Deal means for wind.