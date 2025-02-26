Wind turbines from the Aluar wind farm in Chubut are being moved

The Aluar company, the main producer of aluminum in Argentina, continues with the work on its wind farm in Puerto Madryn. This week, the transfer of components for 17 wind turbines began, which will be added to those already installed in pursuit of electrical self-sufficiency. In this note, the routes on which caution must be taken.

In detail, the parts of the wind turbines that will be moved and that are larger are the blades and the nacelles, which are the upper structures that contain the internal components. In total, there are 17 wind turbines, which correspond to Stage II Phase IV of the Aluar Wind Farm.

These components will be transported from the Storni Dock in Madryn to the Aluar Wind Farm. It will be through the Heavy Industrial Park, on Route A010 continuing along Provincial Route 4 until entering the park grounds.

The movement will be seen from Monday to Saturday, between 8 and 14. The transport, which will be oversized due to the characteristics of the components, will be carried out by the Coamtra firm. The firm also moved the sections of the towers and other components at the beginning of January.

It will be “subject to weather conditions and unforeseen events that may arise,” Aluar reported. It is recommended to drive with caution to avoid inconveniences.

For this stage of the park, 56 wind turbines of 6 MW nominal power will be added. In total, it will add an installed capacity of 336 MW plus the 246 MW that are currently active.

“The work is being managed by INFA S.A. and its deployment is approximately 10,000 hectares,” he said. It is located about 45 kilometers west of the city of Puerto Madryn on the Estancia La Flecha property.

The energy produced by the wind farm will be evacuated through a new 33/132 kV Transformer Station called La Flecha, which will be installed on the site and has already been approved by the National Energy Secretariat.