Renewable energy producers are grouped into a single entity in Argentina

The Argentine Wind Chamber (CEA) announced its evolution towards a new identity that brings together renewable energy generators from different sources, it said, which reflects its commitment to a more sustainable energy future.

The entity was born as a group of companies whose energy production area was wind energy and with this decision it incorporates other sectors such as solar energy, which also stands out in Argentina with photovoltaic fields in different provinces of the country.

Under the name of “Chamber of Generators and Value Chain of Renewable Energies” and maintaining the acronym CEA, the organization expands its scope to integrate all renewable energy sources.

Genneia, YPF Luz and Aluar, with a strong presence in Argentine Patagonia and with powerful wind energy production, are associated, along with other companies, with CEA, which was formed in 2017.

This transformation responds to the growing challenge of leading the energy transition in the region, promoting the development, innovation and competitiveness of renewable energies beyond wind energy.

With this rebranding, CEA reaffirms its commitment to be a key reference in the promotion of a cleaner, more equitable and efficient energy system, the entity highlighted.

Since its foundation, CEA has worked to promote the development of wind energy in Argentina, contributing to the sustainable growth of the sector and generating opportunities for local communities. Now, with a broader view, CEA seeks to:

– Represent all actors in the renewable energy value chain, from generators to technology and service providers.

– Promote active dialogue with the public and private sectors to ensure a favorable and stable regulatory framework.

Encourage the adoption of innovative and sustainable technologies in the country.

Support companies in their transition to a low-carbon economy.

New opportunities and challenges

This change is also reflected in the expansion of its initiatives and activities. In a context of global transformation, CEA is focused on strengthening strategic alliances, attracting investments to the sector and positioning Argentina as a regional leader in renewable energies.

The entity, in explaining the objectives it pursues, points out that “we aspire to be the leading reference in the energy transformation of Argentina, promoting a sustainable future through all renewable technologies. Our objective is to promote a diversified and resilient energy matrix, based on indigenous, clean and competitive solutions, which strengthen the economic and environmental development of the country.

Contribution of renewables to national energy demand

Generation through renewable energies defined in Law 27,191 shows an annual increase in all categories: Biogas, Biomass, Wind, Renewable Hydraulic and Solar, which increased 17.3%, 1.7%, 11.4%, 27.5% and 20.5% 12m.

“The renewable increase in the last twelve months is driven by the increase in Wind and Solar generation,” reports the IAE in its latest trends report.

The participation of generation through renewable energies defined in Law 27,191 was 18.4% in December and 16% in the accumulated 12 months.

The current head of the CEA, now the “Chamber of Generators and Value Chain of Renewable Energies”, is Martín Brandi, CEO of PCR, in the 1st Vice Presidency Bernardo Andrews, CEO of Genneia and former president of the Chamber, and in the 2nd Vice Presidency, Ruben Omar López, Director of Renewable Energies at Central Puerto.

The rest of the commission was made up of Jorge Ravlich (YPF Luz) as Secretary; Sebastián Roberto Lanusse (Wind Farms Vientos del Sur) as Treasurer; The Board of Directors of the …

Meanwhile, the auditors, titular and alternate, will be Martin Jue and Francisco Caramelo (both PAE), while Héctor Ruíz Moreno will continue to serve as General Manager of the CEA.