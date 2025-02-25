Nicaragua to sign agreement with China for wind energy project

Authorities from the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) of Nicaragua and the state-owned company China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) will sign today a credit facility agreement for the El Barro wind energy project.

The co-president of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, specified in the media of the citizen power that for the signing of this document an inter-institutional team from the MEM and the Nicaraguan Electricity Company is in the Asian giant.

“And here in Managua, by videoconference, connected are Minister Salvador Mansell, Laureano Ortega (presidential advisor for investment issues and international cooperation) and the Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Bruno Gallardo. We are moving forward, working to prosper,” said Murillo.

The 55-megawatt El Barro project will be installed in the northern department of Estelí and, according to the authorities, it is a very important initiative, because it will put power generation in an area of ??great progress.

Since returning to power 18 years ago, the Sandinista government has promoted the development of electric energy with renewable sources, which places the country as one of those that has invested the most in this area in Central America.

The head of the National Electric Transmission Company (Enatrel), Salvador Mansell, explained in a recent interview that the generation of energy with renewable sources closed here last January with 84.6 percent, which allowed to avoid rationing and maintain the stability of the system.

According to the minister, this year the country will make an investment of more than 1,250 million dollars in new plants, with which they hope to reach a balanced 20 percent in all renewable sources.

Official data indicate that in 2007 Nicaragua only had 54 percent electricity coverage, the lowest in the region; however, thanks to the efforts of the Executive, the country surpassed Costa Rica in that parameter and currently ranks first with 99.5 percent.