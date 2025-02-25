Naturgy launches a new wind farm in Castilla y León

The wind farm has a capacity of 49.5 MW and will produce 126 GWh of renewable energy annually, equivalent to the annual consumption of nearly 40,000 homes.

Naturgy already manages thirty wind farms in Castilla y León, a key region for its renewable growth plan. The company has exceeded 1,000 MW of renewable power already in operation and is deploying a broad programme of hybridisations with solar energy that will increase this capacity by more than 340 MW.

Naturgy has put the Valverde wind farm into operation, bringing to 30 the number of parks of this type that the multinational energy company has in Castilla y León. The facility has an installed capacity of 49.5 MW and has entailed an investment of more than 40 million euros.

The park, located in the municipality of Villabrágima (province of Valladolid), will have 11 wind turbines and will produce 126 GWh of renewable energy annually, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of nearly 40,000 homes. Its start-up, after almost two years of construction, will contribute to avoiding more than 60,000 tons of polluting emissions annually.

The project entails a series of important benefits for its surroundings, becoming a source of direct employment with the creation of more than 350 jobs during its construction. It will also represent a source of economic resources for the region over the next 20 years through the obtaining of grants for the residents of the municipality for the leasing of the land where the mills are located and through the income received by the municipal coffers through the Tax on Construction, Installations and Works (ICIO), as well as the Tax on Economic Activities (IAE) and the Tax on Real Estate with Special Characteristics (Bices).

Commitment to Castilla y León

Naturgy continues to invest in the region through its portfolio of new projects; specifically, in the province of Valladolid, where it is developing and processing the hybridisation with solar energy of all its wind installations, which would add 341 MW more to the power already installed in the province (150 MW in the Torozos area and 191 MW in the Mudarra area).

Specifically, the photovoltaic hybridisations of Torozos A, B and C already have a favourable environmental impact assessment. For their part, those of Torozos II, San Blas, Teso Pardo, Carratorres and Mirabel have submitted the corresponding applications for administrative authorisation and environmental impact assessment between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. As for the San Blas wind farm, it will also be hybridised using battery storage. Finally, the hybridisation of the recently launched Valverde wind farm is also in the development phase.

Naturgy is thus positioned as a leading company in the promotion of renewable energies in Castilla y León. With the incorporation of the new Valverde wind farm, the company now has 1,022 MW of installed capacity in the community, including wind, solar, cogeneration and hydraulic power. In terms of facilities, the company operates 30 wind farms, nine hydroelectric plants, one photovoltaic plant and three cogeneration plants throughout the region.