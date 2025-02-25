Iraq unveils 500 MW wind farm

Iraq is planning to build its first wind power plant with a generation capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) within a post-war drive to rehabilitate its electricity network and tackle a persistent supply shortage, the official Iraqi News Agency has reported.

The National Investment Commission (NIC) has completed the feasibility study for the wind power project, the agency said, quoting NIC’s spokesperson Hanan Jassim.

She didn’t disclose more details.

To date, OPEC’s second largest oil producer has awarded solar power projects to France’s TotalEnergies and other foreign and local companies with a total capacity of 7.5 gigawatts (GW).