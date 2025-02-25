AEE launches a new call for the EOLO Awards with the unprecedented category of Wind Reel

The Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) is holding a new edition of its Eolo Awards. This initiative awards the best projects in five categories: Rural Integration of Wind Energy, Photography, Innovation, Micro-stories and the new Wind Reel category. In previous editions, participation has been very significant.

This is the first time that a Wind REEL competition has been held, which aims to present the benefits of wind energy in a short video in less than 90 seconds. This call is aimed at content creators on social networks.

The annual AEE EOLO AWARDS are an opportunity to reflect the coexistence of wind energy with other activities and highlight the integration of this technology in the territory, bringing the reality of wind energy closer to society.

The deadline for submitting works in its different categories ends on May 15, 2025. The winners of the different categories will be announced on May 20 and an awards ceremony will be held on June 18 in Madrid within the framework of the Annual Wind Congress. The rules of the awards are available at this link.

The categories of the Eolo Awards are as follows:

EOLO PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD

AEE launches the 17th edition of the Eolo Photography Contest, open to those who wish to capture the essence of wind energy through images.

The call invites to reflect, with creativity and sensitivity, the integration of this technology in daily life and its multiple benefits.

In previous editions, the contest has received more than 500 photographs of great artistic quality. Applications can be sent until May 15.



EOLO INNOVATION AWARD

The 15th edition of the AEE Eolo Innovation Award has opened its call for submissions of works related to wind technology and that maximize the use of this generation source. All types of projects, studies, analyses, academic works, etc., that provide innovation to contribute to the development of the sector and the perspective of practical application in the short and medium term will be accepted. As always, we emphasize giving visibility to the academic work that is being carried out in Spanish universities.

The initiative of this award is part of the lines of AEE and the technological platform of the wind sector, REOLTEC.

Applications must be sent by May 15.

To see the rules, click here.

EOLO AWARD FOR RURAL INTEGRATION OF WIND POWER

This award, with 13 editions behind it, highlights the work of the town, municipality or region that is an example of economic and social development thanks to coexistence with wind energy. The jury evaluates a set of factors and elements such as job creation, the use of income for local development, the promotion of ecological tourism, awareness of the need for greater sustainability in all activities or any other initiative that responds to an integration of wind energy with the rural environment. Special awards will be given to those territories that have found harmony and compatibility between wind energy and other economic activities in the territory.

Applications must be sent by May 15.

To see the rules of this award, click here.

EOLO MICRO-STORY AWARD

AEE, in collaboration with the magazine Energías Renovables, launches a new edition of the Wind Micro-Story Competition.

The challenge: to awaken the imagination and discover new literary talents through short stories inspired by wind energy. The micro-stories must not exceed 100 words and must have wind energy as their central theme.

The deadline for submitting works is May 15.

See the rules of the competition here.

EOLO AWARD FOR THE BEST REEL

In the first edition of this Eolo Award, AEE invites content creators to highlight the importance of wind power in action by creating an original and creative short video or reel that communicates its benefits and advantages for society. Videos must be 60 to 90 seconds long and recorded in vertical format, either with a mobile phone or tablet. Pieces in Spanish or with subtitles in this language will be accepted.

Participants have until May 15 to submit their videos.