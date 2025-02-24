Statkraft’s second wind farm in Burgos comes into operation

Statkraft has launched the Cernégula wind farm, the second wind farm it is developing in Castilla y León and in the province of Burgos, where the Páramo de Poza wind farm is already in operation.

This wind farm, which began construction in December 2023, has 8 wind turbines and an installed capacity of 47 MW, making it capable of generating clean, local and affordable energy to supply the average annual consumption of 36,000 homes and contributes to avoiding the emission of almost 30,400 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

With a total investment of 54 million euros, this renewable development has contributed to the creation of 140 jobs. In addition, it has been designed and is operated under sustainability standards that guarantee a harmonious integration of the facility into the natural and social environment.

The project’s environmental measures include the installation of stereoscopic bird monitoring systems with an automatic shutdown module for the wind turbines in the event of a risk of birdlife colliding with them. In addition, in the areas affected by reforestation plans occupied by the project, a reforestation action will be carried out, whereby, for each affected tree species, three new seedlings of the affected species will be planted.

In addition, Statkraft has promoted, together with the Natural Heritage Foundation of Castilla y León, the creation of a wetland in Valdivielso, in the municipality of Santa Olalla, and a bird observatory in the perimeter area of ??the lagoon. This initiative allows:

To promote the renaturalization of vegetation with the new wetland ecosystem. To improve the habitat for aquatic species, favoring breeding areas. To enhance the environmental value of this flooded meadow area, with the recovery of the former wetland basin, on a surface area of ??1.3 hectares. To provide ecological and recreational continuity to the Merindad de Valdivielso. To contribute to the improvement of the ecosystem of the Natura 2000 Sierra Tesla – Valdivielso network. To encourage scientific research.

Statkraft, a company of Norwegian origin that in 2024 completed the acquisition of the company Enerfín, has another wind farm in operation in the province of Burgos. The Páramo de Poza wind farm has an installed capacity of 101 MW and is capable of supplying the energy equivalent to the average consumption of 42,000 homes per year and contributes to avoiding the emission of nearly 40,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Abrazadilla Project, Statkraft’s first wind and solar hybrid project in Spain

Statkraft is making progress in the processing of a new renewable project in this province. This is the Abrazadilla project, located in the municipalities of Ausines, Ibeas de Juarros, Arceo de Burgos and Revilla del Campo.

This new project, the first of its kind to be developed by the company in Spain, consists of the joint installation of a wind farm and a solar plant. The wind part will consist of 3 wind turbines, which will add up to 21.6 MW of installed power, while the photovoltaic solar plant, which will occupy an area of ??approximately 40 hectares, will have 16.5 MW of installed power.

A hybrid of these characteristics combines both renewable energy sources in a single installation, taking advantage of their respective advantages. The complementarity of both energy sources means that when one is not available (for example, on cloudy or windless days), the other can compensate, thus benefiting from a better use of natural resources and achieving a more constant and stable supply.

On the other hand, by sharing infrastructures such as evacuation lines and grid connection points, installation and operation costs are reduced. In addition, it generates less impact on the environment, by reducing the need to build new infrastructures.

Statkraft, which already has the permission to access and connect to the electrical grid and environmental viability, having obtained the Environmental Impact Determination Report for Abrazadilla, is informing local communities about the project and, in the coming months, it will be published for public information, a step prior to obtaining the prior and constructive administrative authorizations (AAP and AAC, respectively).