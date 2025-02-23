Shanghai Electric Wind Power expands its presence in overseas markets

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co Ltd, the wind power arm of Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd, bagged overseas orders of wind turbine equipment with a combined capacity of 1 GW last year, thanks to its enhanced capability under the going global strategy.

“Facing the fierce competition, going global with capability enhancement becomes effective solution for Chinese wind power companies to stay competitive,” said Liu Xiangnan, vice-president of Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group, during an interview on Tuesday.

According to Liu, the company pioneered in exploring overseas development in China’s wind power industry. Actively engaging in the Belt and Road Initiative, the company explored the application of wind power equipment in various countries and scenarios based on its high-end equipment manufacturing.

Most of the 1 GW overseas wind turbine equipment orders of Shanghai Electric Wind Power came from overseas markets of Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea, according to public information.

“After adopting technological innovation, adaptive transformation and differentiated strategies, Shanghai Electric Wind Power has made 15 percent of its revenue come from overseas business,” Dong Yuchen, assistant to the general manager of Shanghai Electric Wind Power’s overseas sales and business department, was quoted as saying by Jiemian, a digital media outlet specialized in financial and business news.