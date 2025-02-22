Countries around the world use more land for golf courses than wind power or photovoltaic solar energy

Land use is a critical factor in the location of renewable energy facilities and is often scrutinised due to perceived conflicts with other land demands. Meanwhile, substantial areas are devoted to activities such as golf, which are accessible only to a select few and have a significant environmental and territorial footprint. Our study shows that in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, far more land is allocated to golf courses than to renewable energy facilities. Areas equivalent to those currently used for golf could support the installation of up to 842 GW of solar capacity and 659 GW of wind capacity in the top ten countries with the most golf courses. In many of these countries, this potential exceeds both current installed capacity and medium-term projections. These findings underscore the untapped potential of rethinking land use priorities to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Golf courses typically require large amounts of water and chemical treatments, leading to significant environmental impact. In contrast, renewable energy facilities such as solar farms and wind turbines offer a sustainable land use option while directly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Utility-scale solar farms require about 0.01 km² of land per megawatt (MW), while wind farms require about 0.12 km² per MW, although only a small fraction of this land is actually affected by turbines and infrastructure. Furthermore, built-up land such as golf courses is often overlooked in potential renewable energy analyses, emphasizing the need to rethink land use priorities.

Dr. Jann Weinand, lead author of the study and head of the integrated scenarios department of the analysis at the Jülich Systems Institute at Forschungszentrum Jülich, says: “Our study does not advocate for the direct conversion of golf courses, but highlights the vast potential for renewable energy in similarly large and underutilized areas. In light of ongoing debates about land use for renewables, it is crucial to consider how we allocate land overall, especially when significant space is dedicated to activities that benefit only a limited segment of the population.”



