BloombergNEF: 10 things to watch in the wind energy sector in 2025

Cristian Bogdan Dinca, onshore wind analyst at BloombergNEF, has shared on his LinkedIn account the 10 key trends to watch in the wind sector this year.
Here are the first five, and you can check out the rest on his LinkedIn account.
- Wind power additions will reach a record 145 GW in 2025. China, the US, Germany, India, and the UK will be the five largest wind markets this year.
- Last year’s turbine failures will shift the focus toward quality over new models. Manufacturers may scale back plans for new platforms to avoid warranty claims, lawsuits, and reputational damage.
- Turbine prices will stabilize, but significant regional differences will remain. Some buyers in China are reducing price pressure, while recovering profits may halt price increases in Western markets.
- European governments will auction nearly twice as many revenue schemes for onshore wind as for offshore wind. The lack of support has led to a decline in offshore auction demand.
- Chinese turbine manufacturers will lead more markets previously dominated by US and European players in 2025. Buyers will find Chinese OEM discounts hard to ignore.
