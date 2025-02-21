Kosovo* receives four applications for wind power auction

German, Kosovar, French and Turkish companies submitted documentation to qualify for the first wind power auction in Kosovo*. The plan is for the government to have a share of up to 49% in selected projects.

The Ministry of Economy of Kosovo* has publicly opened the applications within the qualifications call for the first wind power auction. The quota is 50 MW to 100 MW and the plan is to support 150 MW in total in two rounds. Participants will bid for 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) and contracts for difference (CfDs).

One applicant is a consortium of Notus Energy, based in Germany, and Stublla Energy from Kosovo*. The ministry also received documentation from Akuo Energy from France and a consortium led by Güri??, headquartered in Turkey. Both companies participated in the first solar power auction as well, held last year.

The fourth one is the Kosovar consortium One Era. However, its application came half an hour after the deadline passed.

“The experience from the first 100 MW solar auction has taught us that only when we offer an opportunity for fair and transparent competition for the private sector, we not only evoke interest from serious and prestigious global companies, but also ensure favorable prices for citizens,” Minister of Economy Artane Rizvanolli said. She expressed commitment to high transparency and competition procedures.

Ministry planning to open final bids in August

The members of the auction commission are from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure, Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) and Transmission, System and Market Operator (KOSTT). They are responsible for evaluating the applications concerning the financial, legal and technical requirements.

Next in the schedule is a request for proposals, due in March, after the completion of the qualifications phase. The participants can send their technical and financial proposals. The final bids would be opened in August. The maximum price is EUR 80.2 per MWh excluding value-added tax.

Curtailment is subject to financial compensation

The ministry plans to launch the second round by the end of the year. The winners will be obligated to design, build, operate, maintain and decommission wind parks. According to one brochure, the accepted price will be adjusted every 12 months, It will depend on the inflation rate for the sector.

Balancing responsibility is limited to imbalance volumes greater than 10%. Curtailment is subject to financial compensation.

Wind projects would be run by special purpose vehicles (SPVs), firms where the government would have a share of up to 49%. The Ministry of Economy intends to use the funds from the International Monetary Fund’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) in the development of the 150 MW. The purpose of the public-private partnership scheme is to reduce risk for private investors.