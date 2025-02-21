Iberdrola and Kansai expand their strategic alliance to accelerate electrification in different countries

The collaboration focuses on exploring new opportunities in electricity grid and renewable energy projects in the countries where Iberdrola operates

Both companies are already partners in the British company Electricity North West and the Windanker offshore wind farm



Iberdrola and the Japanese electricity company Kansai announced today the extension of their strategic alliance with the aim of accelerating electrification globally. This collaboration will focus on various electricity grid and renewable energy projects in different countries.

Both companies see this new agreement as a strategic milestone that will allow them to jointly explore other investment opportunities in different technologies and regions within the renewable energy and electricity grid industry.

The agreement strengthens the relations of both companies, following the co-investment in the Windanker offshore wind farm at the end of December 2024. The Windanker offshore wind farm, located in the German Baltic, will have an installed capacity of 315 MW and will be operational in the last quarter of 2026. Iberdrola has a majority stake of 51% and provides operation and maintenance services, while Kansai, Japan’s second largest electricity company and one of the largest in Asia, holds the remaining 49%.

In addition, both companies have jointly invested in the Electricity North West (ENW) group, the electricity distribution network operator in the United Kingdom. Iberdrola has an 88% stake and the consortium led by Kansai owns the remaining 12%.

Iberdrola, a global leader in energy and a benchmark in the sector for its sustainable business model, has invested more than 160,000 million euros since 2001 to develop a clean, safe, autonomous and competitive energy model, making it a strategic partner for the Japanese electricity company. For its part, Kansai has committed to achieving carbon neutrality in all its business activities by 2050, expanding renewable energy sources and improving energy efficiency.

Partnerships for growth

The alliance policy is Iberdrola’s strategy to accelerate its growth and promote the decarbonisation of the economy while maintaining its financial strength. In addition to the agreements with Kansai, the company chaired by Ignacio Galán has made the following agreements in recent months: