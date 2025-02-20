The best wind turbines and innovations of 2024

Every year, the specialized media Windpower Monthly presents the prestigious “Wind Turbines of the Year” awards, considered among the most recognized in the industry. These awards provide a global perspective on the trends shaping the sector, from new models to the latest technological innovations.

Although the detailed reports and in-depth insights are behind a paywall, thanks to award recipients sharing their achievements on social media and industry sources, last year we were able to review the winners in the different categories.

This year, we will do the same in an awards edition with a notable presence of Chinese OEMs, which have been far more active in launching new products and innovations compared to their Western counterparts.

The categories are as follows:

Onshore wind turbines <5.90 MW

Onshore wind turbines >5.91 MW

Offshore wind turbines

Drivetrains

Blades

Innovations

Windpower Monthly has once again increased the rated power limit for the onshore categories, raising it from 5.6 MW last year, driven by the continuous growth in turbine capacity and rotor sizes.

As a curiosity, when these awards were first held in 2013, the onshore category was divided at the 2 MW threshold, and the winner in the <2 MW segment was the Gamesa G58 850 kW.

Before moving on to the 2024 winners, it’s worth taking a look at the 2013 awardees to see how much the industry has evolved.

Onshore wind turbines <5.90 MW

Suzlon 3.XMW S144 – The “one-of-a-kind” wind turbine with a lattice tower, sold exclusively in India, and performing remarkably well in the market. Goldwind GWH204-5.X – A low-power-density turbine optimized for ultra-low wind conditions. Notably, Goldwind also introduced a GWH204-4.X at China Wind Power. GE Vernova 3.6-154 – GE Vernova’s high-capacity factor turbine tailored for the U.S. market. The first prototype is already installed, and the first commercial machines are being deployed.

Onshore wind turbines >5.91 MW

Offshore wind turbines

Mingyang MySE1.6(T) OceanX 16.6MW – Undoubtedly the announcement of the year, Mingyang’s dual-rotor floating platform, already undergoing testing in China. I’m still unsure if it should be considered a single turbine and if it truly fits this category. Announcement. Dongfang H26-312-S 20-26MW – Presented at WindEnergy Hamburg as a 25 MW model, later upgraded to 26 MW. With a 312-meter rotor (153-meter blades), it is, as far as I remember, the largest rotor ever introduced in the industry. Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD 14.0MW – Siemens Gamesa’s offshore flagship, already being installed in multiple wind farms worldwide.

Drivetrains

NGC 20-22MW medium-speed gearbox – Integrated drivetrains are becoming the standard for large, high-power Chinese wind turbines, and NGC is one of the leading suppliers of these systems. Announcement Winergy lightweight 14MW medium-speed PMSG – Winergy, Flender’s drivetrain division, developed an integrated medium-speed PMSG drivetrain for Goldwind, capable of accommodating generators from multiple suppliers. This flexible solution is branded as FlexibleFit. Announcement

Blades

GW147 147m for the Goldwind GW300-20-25MW – One of the largest rotors in the industry, designed for Goldwind’s offshore model, the most internationally recognized Chinese wind manufacturer. Designed by Goldwind and manufactured by Sinoma Blades, it already has a prototype.

Innovations

C1 Connections’ C1 wedge connection – An alternative foundation-to-tower connection system for offshore wind, developed by a consortium of leading offshore wind energy players and OEMs. Announcement

