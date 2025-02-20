Mingyang Smart Energy to build 425 MW wind and photovoltaic plants in Sindh

The Chinese company Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd. and the Energy Department of Sindh signed the strategic cooperation agreement to enhance clean energy collaboration.

Under the agreement, Mingyang Smart Energy will construct a 350MW wind-solar integrated power storage project and a 75MW wind power project in Sindh.

These projects are expected to be completed and operational within three years, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by President Asif Ali Zardari, during his recent visit to China.

Zhang Qiying, President of Global Business Line and CTO of Mingyang Smart Energy, and officials from the Energy Department of Sindh were the signatories.

According to the Chinese company, the partnership builds on the long-standing energy collaboration between China and Pakistan.

Notably, in 2017, the two nations launched their first Chinese-funded wind power project in Sindh, which included 33 wind turbines from Mingyang Smart Energy.

This project, which was successfully connected to the grid, served as a landmark for China-Pakistan clean energy cooperation.

It provided local employment opportunities and spurred the development of related industries, particularly in the supply chain for wind power components.

This new agreement underscores the ongoing commitment between China and Pakistan to advance clean energy solutions, contributing to both countries’ green development goals.

Earlier, lauding China’s rise on the World stage President Asif Ali Zardari said that there was no need for the world to fear it.

In an interview to the Chinese state media during his five-day visit to the country, Zardari said “China doesn’t interfere in the internal matters of other countries”.

President Zardari said that the development demonstrated by the country was a positive thing for the world.

Zardari underscored that Beijing’s fast-paced development and transformation over the past few decades had impressed him to a great extent.

President Zardari expressed confidence over the peaceful progress of China and highlighted its history of non-interference and lasting good-neighborly relations with the country.