Canada’s wind, solar, and energy storage capacity grows 46% in five years, reports CanREA

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) announced that Canada’s wind, solar, and energy storage sectors have grown by 46% in the last five years, with an installed capacity of more than 24 GW at the end of 2024.

CanREA released these statistics in a report marking its fifth anniversary. (On July 1, 2020, the Canadian Wind Energy Association [CanWEA] and the Canadian Solar Industries Association [CanSIA] officially merged to form a multi-technology association focused on wind, solar, and energy storage.)

Since 2020, the industry increased its installed capacity by nearly 7.6 GW. This includes over 4.7 GW of new utility-scale wind, nearly 2 GW of new utility-scale solar, more than 600 MW of new onsite solar, and more than 200 MW of new energy storage.

“Canada’s wind, solar, and energy storage industry grew impressively over the past five years—and we expect to see significantly more growth in the next five years,” said CanREA president & CEO Vittoria Bellissimo.

“Canada has massive, untapped wind and solar resources that can and should be harnessed to provide the affordable, clean, scalable electricity needed in all jurisdictions,” Bellissimo added.

In total, Canadian jurisdictions can expect to connect at least 10,000 MW of new wind, solar, and energy storage by the start of 2030, according to CanREA.

The association is also tracking another 5000 MW that will come into service beyond that time frame, for a total of more than 15,000 MW of procurements that are either underway or being planned.

Advertisement

Did you know?

Canada’s solar energy capacity (utility-scale and onsite) grew 92% from 2019 to 2024.

Our wind energy capacity grew 35% during the same period.

Our energy storage capacity grew 192% during that period.

Canada has 341 wind energy projects producing power.

Canada has 217 utility-scale solar energy projects producing power.

There are nearly 96,000 onsite solar energy installations across Canada.

ebmag.com