The Xunta is launching the repowering of the 25 oldest wind farms in Galicia, which will allow the removal of 800 wind turbines

The regional minister for Economy and Industry, María Jesús Lorenzana, today visited one of the five wind farms currently in Galicia that have already been repowered in Zas. Of those 25 wind farms that are more than 25 years old, five are already being voluntarily repowered, and the remaining 20 have a period of 18 months to present their project

She insists on the importance of continuing to work on the new Galician Wind Plan and that the measures that the Xunta is implementing “will result in more industry and more employment” and will allow the electricity bills of Galicians to be reduced

The regional minister for Economy and Industry, María Jesús Lorenzana, highlighted today that the repowering of the 25 oldest wind farms in Galicia, The fact that the wind farms are over 25 years old will allow the removal of more than 800 wind turbines from the Galician landscape, which will be reduced to an average of 120.

Today, Lorenzana visited one of the five wind farms currently in Galicia that have been repowered in Zas (A Coruña). The rest are all in the province of A Coruña: in Corme, Cabo Villano, Malpica and between Mañón and Ortigueira (Serra de la Panda II).

“In Galicia, in the coming years, the number of repowered wind farms will increase significantly,” said the regional minister, in accordance with the Law on fiscal and administrative measures, which establishes that wind farms that are over 25 years old will have the obligation to be repowered. Of those 25 farms, five are already doing so voluntarily, and the remaining 20 have a period of 18 months to present their project.

In the case of the Zas wind farm, promoted by EDP, the repowering went from having 80 300 KW wind turbines to 10 2,400 KW turbines, and doubled the energy production from 52.8 GWh/year to more than 100 GWh/year, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 30,000 homes. That is, with the same installed power, 24 MW, being more efficient machines, achieve a performance that goes from 2,200 hours of operation – the average figure for a normal park – to more than 4,000.

The greatest electrical production comes from wind power

While waiting to see the data from the annual report by Red Eléctrica, Galicia is the third Autonomous Community with the greatest electrical production from wind power (9,086 GWh). Wind power was the renewable technology that brought the most GWh to the regional energy mix in 2023, up to 38.1%.

Lorenzana concluded by insisting on the importance of continuing to work on the new Galician Wind Plan and that the measures that the Xunta is implementing “result in more industry and more employment”, and help to increase the percentage of renewable energy, which is what will allow us to achieve the decarbonisation objectives and in turn reduce the electricity bills of the Galician people.