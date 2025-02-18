Siemens Gamesa to expand its blade manufacturing plant in France for 14 MW wind turbines

Siemens Gamesa is committing around EUR 200 million to expand its offshore wind blade factory in Le Havre, France, to support the production of blades for 14 MW wind turbines.

The expanded facility will focus on producing 115-metre-long blades (B115) for 14 MW turbines, with more than 16 GW of firm orders secured, according to the OEM.

Siemens Gamesa said that the construction had been initiated and will gradually be finalised in 2026, followed by a production ramp-up. The site in Le Havre was established in 2022.

“The investment announced today confirms the importance of our French manufacturing site as a strategic production facility for the growth of the offshore wind market. We are expanding our capacity by strengthening the skills and infrastructure we already have locally. With this investment and expansion of our factory in Le Havre, France and Europe continue to play an integral role in Siemens Gamesa’s development, manufacturing, and installation of offshore wind turbines,” said Yara Chakhtoura, Siemens Energy France Managing Director.

In France, Siemens Gamesa has installed 1 GW of offshore wind power and will be reaching 2.5 GW with additional projects in the pipeline.

Siemens Gamesa’s turbines will be installed on several projects in France, including the 496 MW Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier wind farm.

France plans to award up to 15 GW of offshore wind projects in the coming years. In July 2024, the country opened the tendering procedure for four new sites for offshore wind development, one off South Brittany, two in the Mediterranean, and one in the French South Atlantic region.