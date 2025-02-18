Ørsted starts offshore construction of 920 MW offshore wind farms in Taiwan

Ørsted now commences the offshore construction for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan. The landmark project will deliver 920 MW of clean energy, which significantly contribute to Taiwan’s energy transition goal.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 wind farms will use the piling-free technology of suction bucket jacket foundation technology for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ørsted was awarded the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in June 2018. In July 2020, Ørsted signed a 20-year fixed-price corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) for a corporate customer to offtake the full production of the wind farms.

Per Mejnert Kristensen, President of Region APAC at Ørsted, says:

“The commencement of offshore construction for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 demonstrates Ørsted’s unwavering commitment to developing, constructing, and operating large-scale offshore wind farms in Taiwan.”

He continues:

“As the first offshore wind farms in Taiwan backed by a CPPA, they not only demonstrate the confidence our customer and the market have in Ørsted’s industry-leading technical expertise and extensive experience but also set a significant benchmark for long-term partnerships between businesses and the industry for renewable energy as well as the vital role of offshore wind in building a low-carbon economy.”

Since its final investment decision in March 2023, Ørsted has begun the manufacturing of the key components, completed civil work of the onshore substation, and started mobilising vessels to prepare the offshore construction.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms are expected to complete offshore installation by the end of 2025 and be fully connected to the grid in 2026. Once completed, Ørsted will reach a combined operational offshore wind capacity in Taiwan of nearly 2 GW, producing clean energy enough to power two million Taiwanese households.

Ørsted currently has 9,9 GW of operational offshore wind capacity installed across three continents, with an additional 8,4 GW of offshore wind under construction.



Facts about Greater Changhua 2b and 4

Capacity: 920 MW.

Location: 35-60 km off the coast of Changhua County, Taiwan.

Water depth: 23.8-44.1 m.

Size of the wind farms: 185 km2.

Wind turbine capacity: 14 MW (66 Siemens Gamesa 14-236 DD).



Key milestones