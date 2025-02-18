Major solar, wind energy ?projects go operational in Egypt

Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, stressed on Monday the enduring, strong, and fraternal ties binding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman’s statement came as he delivered a heartfelt speech that was highly appreciated by all attendees, expressing the depth and strength of ties between the two countries and hailing Egypt’s leadership and people.He also affirmed that the Kingdom sees itself as an integral part of Egypt, just as Egypt is considered an integral part of the Kingdom.

?Regarding the energy co-operation between the two countries, the Saudi minister highlighted the growing and fruitful collaboration between the two sides, pointing to several key projects that have developed over the recent period.

?On promoting partnership in energy efficiency, the Saudi minister referred to joint efforts with Egypt’s ministries of petroleum and electricity to devise a comprehensive national energy efficiency programme.

?This initiative, he added in a statement posted on the Cabinet Facebook page, seeks to transfer the Kingdom’s successful experiences, provide regulatory support, and build local expertise to help develop the sector in Egypt.

?In this respect, he pointed to a study for the launch of a joint entity focused on rehabilitating government buildings to improve energy efficiency.

Prince Abdulaziz highlighted the going operational of five Saudi projects in the fields of renewable energy in Egypt, spanning solar and wind energy.

?He pointed to the largest upcoming wind energy project, which will significantly boost Egypt’s renewable energy capability.

?Furthermore, the minister drew attention to the electrical interconnection project between the two countries, the largest of its kind in the region.

?”Once completed, this project will allow the exchange of up to 3 gigawatts of electricity, supporting the energy sectors of both countries by addressing peak demand and leveraging surplus energy production. The project is set to be completed in stages next year, further solidifying the energy partnership between Egypt and Saudi Arabia,” the Saudi minister concluded.