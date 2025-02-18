Japan’s installed wind power hit 5.8 GW in 2024

Japan has installed 703.3 MW of new wind turbines in 2024, bringing the total wind power capacity in operation to 5,840.4 MW, the Japan Wind Power Association (JWPA) announced citing preliminary data.

A total of 170 wind turbines comprising 23 new wind farms were connected to the grid in 2024. With these additions, Japan ended the year with a total of 2,720 wind turbines in operation.

The JWPA said that by the end of last year, the country had 253.4 MW of large-scale offshore wind turbines installed. This includes two floating wind turbines, one of 2 MW and one of 3 MW.

The most recent offshore wind farm to come online in Japan is also the largest in the country: the 99.9 MW Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm. It is comprised of 14 wind turbines.