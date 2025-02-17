Kimua opts for Pasaia to strengthen its position in the offshore wind market

Today, the Basajaun Testing Site was inaugurated in the Port of Pasaia, a test bench with a load capacity of 5,100 tonnes, the largest in Europe for testing non-conventional lifting elements used in the handling and installation of large components. In addition, it will soon open a new production plant for lifting components for the offshore wind sector that will reinforce the current production capacity of its parent plant in Lizartza. The Guipuzcoan company has invested 3 million euros in its new facilities, which have a total surface area of ??3,500 m2 in the dock.

Full Circle Wind Services, the independent multi-brand wind turbine services group, is pleased to announce a long-term maintenance contract with High Winds Community Energy Society for their High Winds and Mean Moor wind farms in Ulverston, Cumbria.

The contract covers operations and maintenance, including major component repairs and replacements, for five Enercon E-70, 2.3MW turbines at the two adjacent sites in Ulverston, Cumbria, with a combined capacity of 11.5MW. Full Circle’s local service team will manage the sites.

Both wind farms are located near the coast, where turbines face additional challenges of higher levels of humidity and salinity. High Winds Community Energy Society selected Full Circle following a competitive tender process, recognising the company’s expertise in providing tailored maintenance solutions, including dehumidification retrofits, generator servicing, and sealing work to ensure optimal turbine operating conditions.

“We are proud to partner with High Winds Community Energy Society on the maintenance of these sites. Supporting community-owned initiatives is always rewarding, and this contract highlights our ability to deliver customized solutions for turbines in coastal environments. We look forward to ensuring the long-term performance and success of these wind farms.” — Billy Stevenson, CEO, Full Circle

“As a co-operative, High Winds Community Energy Society values partnerships that align with our commitment to sustainability and maximising community benefit. Full Circle’s expertise in the Enercon technology, combined with their flexible and professional approach, makes them the ideal partner to ensure the continued performance of our wind farms. We look forward to a successful collaboration.” — Alex Hassan, Chair, High Winds Community Energy Society.

Full Circle is a specialist wind turbine services group, with expertise in operations, maintenance, and repair. It has more than two decades of international experience managing hundreds of onshore wind turbines, delivering an outstanding average availability worldwide. Headquartered in the Netherlands and with offices in the UK, Italy, Greece and France, Full Circle operates across Europe, North America and South Asia, with two 24/7/365 remote monitoring control rooms in the Netherlands and India. The company was created in 2021 as a demerger from wind turbine manufacturer EWT, to combine OEM best practices and engineering capabilities with the flexibility of an independent service provider. Full Circle is a 100% subsidiary of Renew Holdings plc.

High Winds Community Energy Society is a community owned energy society which contributes annually to the Baywind Energy Community Trust (bwect.org.uk) funding renewable energy and fuel poverty projects in Cumbria. High Winds Community Energy Society is supported by Energy4All along with 34 other independent renewable-energy co-operatives. Energy4All’s co-operatives have more than 19,000 individual members.

Having acquired Full Circle in October 2024, Renew is a leading UK Engineering Services business, performing a critical role in keeping the nation’s infrastructure functioning efficiently and safely. The Group operates through independently branded subsidiaries across its chosen markets, delivering non-discretionary maintenance and renewal tasks through its highly skilled, directly employed workforce.

Renew’s activities are focused on engineering services in the key markets of Rail, Infrastructure, Energy and Environmental which are largely governed by regulation and benefit from non-discretionary spend with long-term visibility of committed funding.

For more information please visit the Renew Holdings plc website: www.renewholdings.com