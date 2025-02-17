Canada joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance

The Government of Canada has joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA). The governments of two Canadian provinces, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, have also become members of GOWA as subnational governments.

In a Feb. 13 press release, the Canadian government said that joining GOWA demonstrated “a collective positioning of Canada’s commitment and ambition to advance offshore wind as a clean and reliable domestic source of energy.”

As a member of the Alliance, Canada will gain access to international and industry expertise that will help strengthen the foundations of the country’s offshore wind industry, the federal government said, noting that Canada had already taken steps to expand its offshore wind industry, including passing Bill C-49 which created the legislative framework for offshore wind in the Atlantic region and expanded the mandate of existing jointly managed offshore oil regulators to include offshore wind. Canada also passed offshore wind regulations that set safety and environmental protection requirements for project developers, and conducted regional offshore wind assessments in Atlantic Canada, which will inform the country’s next steps on potential future development in Atlantic offshore areas.

“By joining GOWA and passing Bill C-49, Canada is positioning itself to take advantage of the enormous economic opportunity that offshore wind represents for Atlantic Canadians. These steps will strengthen our national economy, enable the creation of thousands of Canadian jobs and attract billions in investment. The announcement is another step forward for Canada as we act now to become a global provider of choice for energy, including clean energy,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada.