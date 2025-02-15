Nordex achieves solid service success for 227 new wind projects totalling 8,500 MW

For the fourth year in a row, the Nordex Group ranks first in the service survey of the German Wind Energy Association (BWE)

In 2024, the Nordex Group signed service agreements for 227 new wind energy projects totaling 8,500 MW worldwide. All contracts were long-term Premium Service contracts totaling more than 1,500 turbines. Also expiring existing contracts for 800 turbines totaling 2,150 MW were extended. This corresponds to a renewable rate of more than 85%.

In Germany the Nordex Group once again took the top spot in the service satisfaction survey conducted by the German Wind Energy Association (BWE) among its members: The Nordex Group was rated with 2.09 points (2023: 2.35) (1=excellent, 6=unsatisfactory) ahead of all its other peers for the fourth time in a row.

The now published survey results show that the Central region’s service of the Nordex Group has improved further in its core market Germany. All topics queried in the Survey were rated 2024 better than in 2023. In particular, the quality of the work carried out and the accessibility of the service teams were given the best values by the customers. In 2024, 407 turbines were evaluated, a significant increase compared to the years before that has bolstered the statistical robustness of the Nordex results.

“The increased participation rate in the survey highlights the growing engagement and satisfaction among our clients with the Nordex Group’s service. The feedback from this survey is invaluable as it not only reaffirms our current strategies but also guides our future initiatives”, says Volker Bartolles, Director of Service Germany at the Nordex Group.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex’ product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.