Nordex signs service contracts for 8,500 MW of wind power projects and tops service satisfaction survey in Germany

In 2024, the Nordex Group signed service contracts for 227 new wind power projects, totalling 8,500 MW worldwide. All contracts were long-term premium service contracts covering more than 1,500 wind turbines. In addition, existing contracts were extended for 800 wind turbines, totalling 2,150 MW, raising the renewable service rate to more than 85%.

In Germany, Nordex again took first place in the service satisfaction survey conducted by the German Wind Energy Association (BWE) among its members. The company received a rating of 2.09 points (2023: 2.35), with 1 being excellent and 6 unsatisfactory, marking the fourth consecutive year in first place.

The 2024 survey results highlight further improvements in Nordexp’s service in its core market, Germany, with all surveyed topics showing improved ratings compared to 2023. Customers particularly praised the quality of work and the accessibility of the service teams. A total of 407 wind turbines were assessed in 2024, significantly increasing the statistical reliability of the results. “The increased participation rate in the survey highlights our customers’ growing engagement and satisfaction with Nordex service. The feedback from this survey is invaluable as it not only reaffirms our current strategies but also guides our future initiatives,” said Volker Bartolles, Director Service Germany at Nordex Group.