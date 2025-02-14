LS Cable partners with Balmoral on floating offshore wind business

LS Cable & System Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with U.K.-based marine engineering company Balmoral Comtec Ltd. to collaborate on the floating offshore wind power business, the company announced Thursday.

Floating offshore wind power generates electricity by placing wind turbines on floating platforms in deep waters, harnessing the power of sea winds.

Balmoral Comtec is a leading global energy company known for its expertise in cable protection systems and subsea infrastructure for offshore wind power projects.

LS Cable & System has developed Korea’s first dynamic cable for floating offshore wind power, designed to operate reliably in harsh marine environments.

Under the partnership, LS Cable & System will work with Balmoral Comtec to establish a safe operation system for floating offshore wind power cables, optimized for challenging marine conditions.

LS Marine Solutions Co. will support the collaboration by enhancing the installation and operational efficiency of the cables and ensuring stable maintenance.