Envision Energy secured contract to supply 58.5 MW wind turbines for Aboitiz’s Libmanan Wind Power Project in the Philippines

Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has reached a significant milestone by signing the Turbine Supply Agreement with the EPC contractor PC1 Group in Vietnam on 24th January 2025. The agreement involves the supply of 58.5MW wind turbine generators for the Libmanan Wind Power Project in Camarines Sur, Philippines, which is being developed by Aboitiz Power Corporation and is expected to achieve commercial operation by the end of 2026.

The Libmanan Wind Power Project is part of the Philippines’ Green Energy Auction Program 2 (GEAP 2), a government-led initiative to fast-track the development of renewable energy sources through competitive auctions to meet the country’s target of 35% renewable energy in its power mix by 2030. Envision’s wind turbines, known for their high efficiency and adaptability to tropical wind conditions, will play a pivotal role in supporting the Philippines’ energy transition and decarbonization efforts. The project is also expected to create local jobs and drive economic growth in Camarines Sur, Philippines.

This milestone marks another progress in the Philippines, with the previous contract to supply wind turbines for ACEN’s 344.5 MW Quezon North wind project, and Alternergy’s 128MW Tanay and 64MW Alabat wind project. This underscores Envision Energy’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions across Southeast Asia and worldwide.

Mr. John Lee, General Manager of Asia & Africa Regions at Envision Energy, said: “We are proud to collaborate with PC1 Group on this landmark project invested by Aboitiz Power. Our turbines combine cutting-edge technology with localized solutions, making them ideal for the Philippines’ energy transition.”

“Partnering with Envision and Aboitiz Power aligns with our vision to advance green energy projects across Asia. We are confident in delivering this landmark project on schedule.” added Mr. Dang Quoc Tuong, PC1 Group’s Deputy General Director.

As the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor, PC1 Group brings its expertise in large-scale energy infrastructure to ensure timely project execution. The collaboration between Envision, PC1 Group, and Aboitiz Power highlights cross-border partnerships driving Southeast Asia’s energy transition. This project marks another step forward in the Philippines’ renewable energy journey, leveraging international expertise and local partnerships to create a greener, more sustainable grid.