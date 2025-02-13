Wind farm with 21 wind turbines in Paraíba (Brazil) receives government credit

The Board of Directors of Sudene approved the release of the first installment of financing from the Northeast Development Fund (FDNE) for the Borborema II Wind Farm, located in Pocinhos, Paraíba. R$ 62.6 million will be paid out of a R$ 235.7 million loan, with a total investment of R$ 437.3 million.

The financing was approved by Sudene in December 2023 and has Banco do Brasil as the operating agent. The Borborema II Wind Farm is part of the Serra de Borborema project, by the company EDP Renováveis, part of the Portuguese group EDPR. The initiative will involve an investment of R$ 1.4 billion, which includes the installation of 21 wind turbines, 123 MW of installed capacity and a 30 km transmission line. In addition to Pocinhos, the project extends to the municipality of Areial.

According to information from the company, 320 direct and indirect jobs will be created during the project implementation process. When the project is fully operational, it will have 12 jobs. According to the general coordinator of Development and Financing Funds at Sudene, Wandemberg Almeida, the company has fulfilled its social and environmental obligations.

Sudene’s superintendent, Danilo Cabral, says that the FDNE’s investment in the project strengthens energy production in the Northeast, a leader in the Brazilian energy transition. “Our region produces more than 80% of Brazil’s renewable energy and Sudene plays an important role in that sector, financing projects through regional funds,” said the manager. In addition to the FDNE, the FNE (Constitutional Fund for Financing of the Northeast) has resources for the production of solar and wind energy.