Suzlon to supply 64 S144 turbines with 201.6 MW of wind power to Oyster Renewable

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, has secured a repeat order of 201.6 MW from Oyster Renewable, reasserting its leadership in India’s wind energy sector. With this latest addition, Suzlon’s partnership with Oyster Renewable has now grown to 283.5 MW in Madhya Pradesh within just nine months, which will further strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s renewable energy infrastructure, reaffirming Suzlon’s role in advancing India’s clean energy transition. This order also highlights the growing demand for wind energy solutions among the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumers, who now account for 59% of Suzlon’s total order book.



This order will be executed in Madhya Pradesh. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply 64 state-of- the-art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “After working with us for commissioning, Oyster has now trusted Suzlon with a full EPC order-reinforcing our position as the preferred renewable energy partner. More customers are choosing us for our end-to-end expertise, from land acquisition and seamless project execution to world-class O&M services that maximise power generation and extend the turbine lifespan. At Suzlon, we don’t just build projects, we create long-term value for a cleaner, greener future.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Madhya Pradesh has become a key wind energy hub, and we are proud to continue contributing to the state’s renewable journey. This is our 5th repeat order this year which shows Suzlon’s focus on customer centricity, helping us grow consistently. It also reinforces our commitment to powering a sustainable future with innovative and reliable wind energy solutions.”

Siddharth Bhatia, Managing Director, Oyster Renewable, said, “Backed on the success of our earlier partnership, we look forward to collaborating with Suzlon once again to drive collective vision for renewable energy in India. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, this project is a step forward in our vision to deliver round-the-clock energy. And we aim to continue exploring such partnerships to contribute significantly towards India’s 2030 renewable energy goal of 500 GW capacity. Building on its renewable energy capacity, Oyster Renewable remains committed to providing cost-effective solutions for delivering renewable energy power.

To cater to the increasing demand for Renewable Energy Solutions, Oyster Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd (OREPL), has been set up to develop, invest and operate Renewable Energy (RE) projects as an Independent Power Producer for supplying power to C&I consumers. The OREPL team has for some years, through its sister concerns, been in the business of providing economical and innovative solutions in the renewable and sustainable energy space. The RE capacities will be developed as a hybrid, with an optimal mix of Solar and Wind capacities, incorporating solutions for supplying RE power on Round the Clock (RTC) basis. With a combined experience of over 20 years in the RE space and having delivered over 2,000 MW of RE capacities, the team is uniquely positioned to understand the needs of customers and devise and deliver cost effective solutions to the customers.

The Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with approximately 20.9 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON, BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, Suzlon has in-house R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, and world- class manufacturing facilities across India. With 29 years of operational excellence and a diverse workforce of over 7,800 employees, Suzlon is India’s No. 1 Renewable Energy Solutions company, managing ~15 GW of assets and an additional ~6 GW installed outside India. Its portfolio includes the advanced 2.x MW and 3.x MW series of wind turbines.

*Global installations of Suzlon manufactured wind turbine generators. Data as of 31st December 2024