OX2 submits environmental impact assessment for 2.4 GW offshore wind project in Finland

OX2 has submitted a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for a 2.4 GW offshore wind farm in Finland’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The report was submitted to the Northern Finland Centre for Economic Development, Transport and Environment and is now open for public comment. Comments on the proposal will be collected by April 14, 2025, the developer said on Wednesday.

OX2 owns the Halla project together with Ingka Investments, the investment arm of the Netherlands-based Ingka Group.

The Halla wind farm will be located in the Gulf of Bothnia, about 35 km off the Finnish coast, and is expected to generate approximately 12 TWh of electricity per year from up to 160 wind turbines. Studies and assessments carried out in connection with the proposal have shown that the project will not have “particularly harmful impacts” on the environment, while the on-site wind conditions are “good and suitable for the production of offshore wind energy”.

In addition to Halla, OX2 has two other offshore wind projects under development in the Gulf of Bothnia: Laine and Tyrsky. The company has been working on the development of Halla since 2021 and received an investigation permit the following year.