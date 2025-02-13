Avangrid to Construct New Projects to Meet Surging Energy Demand from AI Data Center Growth

Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, is helping deliver energy to the organizations operating data centers that will power the AI revolution, and actively working to bring more reliable electricity generation online to support growing demand. According to a December report from the U.S. Department of Energy, data center load growth has tripled over the past decade and is projected to double or triple again by 2028.

Avangrid currently has 8 projects that support data centers, totaling over 1,250 Megawatts (MW), with 6 more under construction, or soon to be under construction, totaling over 800 MW in additional capacity. Avangrid is actively working on new projects that will help meet expected energy demand growth in the coming years.

“With an extensive portfolio of energy projects spread across 24 states, and a robust pipeline of over 25 GW of projects, we are in the perfect position to provide secure American energy to the country’s largest technology companies and meet an expected surge in energy demand from data center growth,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “In addition to developing a pipeline of American energy supply, these projects represent massive investments that support U.S. jobs and deliver important financial benefits to the communities they’re located within.”

Avangrid has about 10.5 GW of installed energy capacity across 24 states that are currently supporting the nation’s energy needs. Avangrid’s future projects will continue to power homes, business, and schools around the country, while meeting the growing energy needs driven in part by data center proliferation.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $44 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Iberdrola is one of the world’s biggest energy companies and a leader in renewables, spearheading the energy transition to a low carbon economy. The group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries. With a focus on renewable energy, smart networks and smart solutions for customers, Iberdrola’s main markets include Europe (Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. The company is also present in growth markets such as Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland, among others.

With a workforce of nearly 40,000 and assets in excess of €141.7 billion, across the world, Iberdrola helps to support 400,000 jobs across its supply chain, with annual procurement of €12.2 billion. A benchmark in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has invested more than €130 billion over the past two decades to help build a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.