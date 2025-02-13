Acciona Energía successfully completes the installation of all wind turbines at the Forty Mile wind farm in Bow Island, Alberta, Canada

ACCIONA Energía has announced today that it has successfully completed the installation of all the wind turbines at the Forty Mile wind farm in Bow Island, Alberta, Canada, marking a significant milestone in its progress. In addition, the company has already connected 14 of the 49 turbines that make up the park to the grid, adding up to a total of 80 MW in operation that are already supplying clean electricity to Alberta.

The Forty Mile wind farm is made up of 49 Nordex wind turbines, each with a capacity of 5.7 MW and a tower height of 108 metres. With a total installed capacity of 280 MW, this project is one of the ten largest wind farms in Canada and the largest facility of its kind that ACCIONA Energía has built to date in North America. Once the entire farm is operational, it will generate enough clean energy to supply more than 85,000 homes.

A team of more than 250 workers worked around the clock in two shifts and extreme weather conditions, with temperatures as low as -20?F/-29?C, to advance the construction of the wind farm and complete it safely. The implementation of specialized safety protocols, including a winter work plan, has been essential to reach this milestone.

The connection of the remaining turbines is ongoing and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational in spring 2025.