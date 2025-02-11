RWE commissions Schönau photovoltaics plant in Saxony

RWE has commissioned Schönau solar farm, the company’s first photovoltaics plant in Saxony, Germany. 36,000 solar modules produce around 21 million kilowatt hours of green electricity in the town of Wildenfels, in the district of Zwickau – enough to supply the equivalent of 6,700 households per year. Schönau solar farm spans an area of approximately 20 hectares and has a capacity of 20 megawatts peak (or around 16 MWac). The state-of-the-art bifacial modules utilise light reflected by the ground as well as sunlight hitting the modules directly, which considerably increases their efficiency.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: “With the Schönau photovoltaics plant we have implemented our first solar project in Saxony. This is an important milestone for RWE and the region itself. We are paying 0.2 cents to the municipality for each kilowatt hour produced. This amounts to an additional income of up to 42,000 euros per year. In addition, the citizens of the town will benefit directly from the energy transition in their region via a savings bond.”

The solar farm will be operated in an environmentally sound and sustainable manner. Sheep from a local shepherd will graze between the modules. The meadows will grow without artificial fertilisers or plant protectants. Biotopes for skylarks and meadow pipits will be created. Heaps of deadwood and stones will provide shelter for sand lizards. This is how RWE will contribute towards protecting the environment and promoting biodiversity in the region.

Exclusive savings option for citizens

In connection with the Schönau solar farm, Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB) has offered an exclusive savings option to the citizens of Weidenfels. Over 50 interested parties have applied for the DKB citizens savings bond, thereby actively contributing to the success of the energy transition.