Türkiye eyes offshore wind, regulatory reforms to revive generation growth

Türkiye’s wind energy sector has faced slower growth in 2024, with capacity rising by only 6.5%, or 770 MW, bringing total wind capacity to 12.5 GW, Trend reports.

According to the research made by Ember, a UK-based energy think tank, this falls short of the 13.3 GW target set by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources for the year. The reduced growth pace contrasts with the 1.7 GW annual increases seen in 2021, signaling a need for renewed focus to boost wind energy development.

Ember highlights the slowing momentum, which poses challenges for meeting future targets. The National Energy Plan (NEP) aims for 18 GW by 2030, with modest annual additions of 1 GW, but this target appears less ambitious compared to previous growth rates. However, Türkiye’s long-term strategy, presented during COP29, sets a much higher target of 43 GW by 2035, requiring an average annual addition of 5 GW starting in 2030.

To meet these ambitious goals, Türkiye is implementing key regulatory reforms. These include the introduction of “super permits” to streamline approval processes for wind projects, such as integrating environmental assessments and expediting technical reviews. Despite challenges in executing some major wind projects, including the cancellation of the 1 GW YEKA RES-1 tender in 2024, the government plans to offer a 1.2 GW tender for wind energy in 2025. This is accompanied by measures to enhance investor confidence, including exemptions from transmission fees, guaranteed minimum prices, and the right to install battery storage systems.

Türkiye is also exploring its offshore wind potential, with the Aegean and Marmara coasts identified for future offshore projects. With an estimated 75 GW offshore wind capacity, the country has set a target of 5 GW by 2035, offering significant growth potential for the sector.

The combination of regulatory adjustments, offshore wind development, and the integration of storage systems is poised to revitalize Türkiye’s wind energy sector and accelerate progress toward meeting and exceeding long-term capacity targets.