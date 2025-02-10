Spain approved 10 photovoltaic and hybridisation projects in the first week of February

The Official State Gazette contains the announcements corresponding to the first week of February of 10 photovoltaic and hybridisation projects, including a 9 MW self-consumption plant in Córdoba.

Report on the determination of environmental impact of the Cabeza Mesá photovoltaic solar park project, of 27.3 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, for hybridisation with the Cabeza Mesá wind farm, of 29.6 MW, in the province of Ávila, promoted by Enel Green.

Report on the determination of environmental impact of the Colladillo photovoltaic solar park project, of 22.05 MW and its evacuation infrastructure, for hybridisation with the Colladillo Wind Farm, of 30.6 MW, located in the province of Ávila, promoted by Enel Green.

Report on the determination of environmental impact of the project for the 15.025 MW Brullés photovoltaic solar park, for hybridisation with the existing 40 MW Brullés wind farm and part of its evacuation infrastructure, in Burgos, promoted by Grupo Vapat.

Project for a 9 MWp self-consumption photovoltaic solar installation in La Grulla, in Palma del Río (Córdoba), within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, promoted by the Secretary of State for the Environment.

Request for a declaration of public utility, specifically, of the project called the 30.89 MW Cortijo Blanco Photovoltaic Plant Project and evacuation line, in Las Gabias, Churriana de la Vega, Armilla, Ogíjares and Granada, promoted by Decal Renewables.

Prior administrative authorisation, administrative construction authorisation, declaration of public utility of the project for the Mora de Ebro photovoltaic solar plant, 1.86 MWp on non-urbanisable land, in the municipality of Mora d’Ebre, in the region of La Ribera del Ebro, and its evacuation infrastructure, promoted by Corporación Financiera Azuaga.

Request for declaration, specifically, of public utility of the PSF Apolo II photovoltaic installation of 5 MW together with all the infrastructure that composes it, to be located in the municipality of Montilla (Córdoba), promoted by Enercapital Power.

Request for declaration of public utility of the Pañol Solar photovoltaic installation, 92.57 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Guadalajara and Chiloeches, in the province of Guadalajara, promoted by Verbund.

Request for Prior Administrative Authorization for project modifications, as well as the Administrative Construction Authorization for project modifications and Declaration of Public Utility of the 52.5 MW Goleta Solar PV Installation and evacuation infrastructure, promoted by TotalEnergies.

Environmental impact report on the Modification of the GR Bisbita 99.99 MWp photovoltaic solar park project and its evacuation infrastructure in Torremocha de Jarama-Community of Madrid, promoted by Grenergy Renovables.