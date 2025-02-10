Iberdrola signs PPA with AMP to provide wind energy to Ohio from the Blue Creek wind farm

Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced the signing of a short-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) for a portion of the energy produced from Avangrid’s Blue Creek project located in Ohio. The new PPA will ensure Blue Creek continues to supply reliable energy for the region and economically support rural Ohio communities with jobs, lease payments and tax revenue.

“Blue Creek is one of Avangrid’s largest operating assets and remains a fixture in the local community. It has delivered significant economic benefits in the 13 years since the project became operational, and I look forward to seeing that carry forward,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “We are happy to work with AMP on this deal, a trusted and longstanding customer, and to see Blue Creek continue to power homes and businesses throughout the region.”

“At AMP, we aim to provide our Members with a cost-effective, diversified power supply resource mix,” said Pam Sullivan, AMP COO and AMP Transmission President. “This agreement with Avangrid helps to diversify our power supply portfolio and insulate our participating Member utilities from the volatility of the wholesale energy market. We are pleased to have reached this agreement and look forward to a continued productive relationship with Avangrid.”

AMP is the nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider for 130-plus members in nine states. AMP members receive their power supply from a diversified resource mix that includes wholesale power purchases through AMP and energy produced at AMP and member-owned generating facilities. Combined, AMP’s members serve approximately 650,000 customers.

Avangrid works closely with utilities and municipalities across the Midwest to deliver domestically produced power to the people and families who need it. Combined, Avangrid partners with 15 Midwest utilities and municipalities supplying 1.3 GW of contracted electricity from 17 Midwest energy projects. That is enough electricity to power about 330,000 homes. These partnerships not only secure reliable energy for customers, but support over 100 local jobs for the technicians who keep these projects running year-round.

Blue Creek is a 304 Megawatt (MW) wind power project located in Van Wert and Paulding Counties in Northwest Ohio. The project created over 500 construction jobs and reached commercial operation in 2012. Most of the equipment was manufactured and assembled in Wisconsin, Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and North Dakota. Blue Creek generates enough energy each year to power the equivalent of about 76,000 homes.

Blue Creek has been an important economic resource in the region for over a decade. The project currently supports 18 full-time jobs for ongoing operations and maintenance, and it pays about $3 million per year in annual lease payments to local landowners. Since the project was built, Blue Creek has paid over $30 million in property taxes, which support a variety of public services in the community.

The project was recently featured as a part of Avangrid’s EMPOWERED video series, which showcased how Blue Creek has helped local landowners and supported the Van Wert community rebuild an historic opera house.

Blue Creek is currently Avangrid’s sole energy generation facility in Ohio; however, the Company continues construction on the Powell Creek solar farm about 30 miles to the east. Avangrid has over 75 projects and over 9 Gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity across 22 states.



Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $44 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Iberdrola is one of the world’s biggest energy companies and a leader in renewables, spearheading the energy transition to a low carbon economy. The group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries. With a focus on renewable energy, smart networks and smart solutions for customers, Iberdrola’s main markets include Europe (Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. The company is also present in growth markets such as Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland, among others.

With a workforce of nearly 40,000 and assets in excess of €141.7 billion, across the world, Iberdrola helps to support 400,000 jobs across its supply chain, with annual procurement of €12.2 billion. A benchmark in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has invested more than €130 billion over the past two decades to help build a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.