Spain approves 24 photovoltaic and hybrid projects for 1.69 GW in January

Environmental impact statement for the Madrid Norte 1 photovoltaic plant project, 69 MW, for its evacuation infrastructure, in the provinces of Guadalajara and Madrid. The plant is promoted by Matrix Renovables.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and administrative authorisation for construction for the Los Pradillos photovoltaic plant, 361.4 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Carranque, Ugena, Illescas, Yuncos, Numancia de la Sagra, Yeles, Esquivias, Borox, Alameda de la Sagra, Pantoja, Cobeja and Seseña (Toledo) and in Aranjuez, Colmenar de Oreja, Chinchón, Titulcia, Morata de Tajuña, Arganda del Rey, Loeches, Velilla de San Antonio, Mejorada del Campo and Alcobendas (Community of Madrid), promoted by Edisun Power.

Prior administrative authorisation and administrative authorisation for construction for the Envatios XXIV-Phase III photovoltaic installation, with an installed capacity of 70.80 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Torres de la Alameda, San Fernando de Henares, Loeches and Mejorada del Campo (Madrid), promoted by Edisun Power.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and administrative authorisation for construction for the Envatios XXII-Phase II photovoltaic installation, with an installed capacity of 279.9 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Cobeja and Borox (Toledo), and Colmenar de Oreja (Madrid), promoted by Edisun Power.

Prior administrative authorisation and administrative authorisation for construction for the Ebisu II photovoltaic installation, with an installed capacity of 164.84 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Casarrubios del Monte (Toledo), promoted by Edisun Power.

The environmental impact study and technical documentation associated with the requests for prior administrative authorization and administrative construction authorization for the photovoltaic plant project called “Sierra del Romeral” of 30.933 MW and its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridization with the existing wind farm Sierra del Romeral, in the municipality of Villacañas (Toledo), promoted by Iberdrola Renovables de Castilla-La Mancha, are now available for public information.

Second modification of the prior administrative and construction authorization and declaration of public utility of the photovoltaic solar plant project called Els Plans Photovoltaic Plant of 2.16 MW on land on non-urbanizable land and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipality of Sarral, in the region of Conca de Barberà, promoted by Ventus Iberia.

Application for declaration of public utility for the photovoltaic solar plant project called “Puerto” of 36.68 MW and its 30 kV evacuation line, located in the municipality of Teba (Málaga), promoted by Capital Energy.

Application for administrative authorisation and declaration, specifically, of public utility for the Tías I photovoltaic solar installation, of 1 MW, in the municipality of Tías, on the island of Lanzarote, promoted by RS Iberia.

Application for modification of the prior administrative authorisation and the application for modification of the administrative authorisation for Construction of the PSF Lucinala Photovoltaic Plant project, of 62.40 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Elche and Alicante, promoted by SmartEnergy.

Request for prior administrative authorisation and environmental impact statement for the PFot-1117 project, which includes the Los Vientos I photovoltaic solar plant, with a capacity of 66.42 MWp and 54.60 MWins and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipalities of Alfamén and Muel, in the province of Zaragoza, promoted by Abei Energy.

Request for a declaration of public utility, specifically, of the PSFV Tabernas 1 photovoltaic solar park project, of 47.09 MW, located in the municipality of Lucainena de las Torres (Almería), promoted by Abei Energy.

Request for a Declaration of Public Utility for the Caparacena 220 photovoltaic solar plant, of 93.24 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipalities of Moclín, Colomera and Atarfe in the province of Granada, promoted by Endesa.

Application for a Declaration of Public Utility for the Cruceta Solar photovoltaic installation, of 42.94 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Horche, in the province of Guadalajara, promoted by Verbund.

Prior administrative and construction authorisation and, specifically, its public utility is declared for the Avutarda Solar photovoltaic installation, of 50.16 MW, and its 30 kV evacuation infrastructure, in Paracuellos del Jarama (Madrid), promoted by Ignis.

Application for a declaration of public utility for the evacuation infrastructure of the PFV Mula III photovoltaic solar plant, of 62.61 MW, in the municipality of Mula, province of Murcia, promoted by Grupo Cobra.

Application for a declaration of public utility for the evacuation infrastructure of the PFV Murcia 1 photovoltaic solar plant, of 193.95 MW.