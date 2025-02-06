Wind power is betting on the acceleration of electrification and the increase in the pace of project processing as priorities

The Wind Energy Association (AEE) is holding a new edition of the ‘Wind and Market’ conference, with the participation of more than 225 experts who analyse key issues such as the deployment of storage, auctions and PPAs, acceleration of wind power for the industry in the different autonomous communities, repowering, processing of wind power projects and social management of projects, among others.

Wind power is the first technology in electricity generation in Spain and already has more than 32 GW installed in the country.

It is necessary to accelerate the pace of installation of new wind power and increase electricity demand, making demand match renewable generation capacity.

The year 2025 presents new challenges towards progress towards a sustainable and competitive energy future. Wind power is a key piece to achieve decarbonisation. We have an industry that covers 100% of the value chain in Spain for onshore wind and 75% for offshore wind. The contribution to GDP of the wind sector reaches 3,791 million euros, 0.31% of the Spanish GDP, in addition to generating savings of 4,685 million in electricity prices for consumers. With more than 35,700 professionals and 287 industrial centres distributed in 16 autonomous communities, Spain has the capacity to maintain a privileged position worldwide.

However, to achieve the objective of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) of 62 GW installed in 2030, it is essential to accelerate the pace of installation of new capacity. Currently, the installed wind power in Spain has more than 32 GW (at the end of January 2025). In both 2023 and 2024, less than 1 GW of wind power has been installed, when we should be installing more than 3 GW per year to meet the objectives set out in the PNIEC. The real rate of progress of the PNIEC and the short-medium term scenario do not make it viable to think of its fulfilment as a realistic objective.

«The pace of installation of new wind capacity is safe but slow. It is necessary to accelerate the pace of installation without compromising other factors» highlighted Rocío Sicre, president of AEE, at the opening of the conference this morning.

One of the topics analysed at the conference is the implementation of European regulations. «From the consideration of the Higher Public Interest of renewable energies to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA), each step must be followed precisely to guarantee legal certainty and encourage investment» says the president of AEE, in addition to ensuring European industry with global capacity (made by Europe), but also taking care of the local supply chain (made in Europe).

From left to right: Rocío Sicre, president of AEE; Carmen Becerril, president of OMIE; and Juan Virgilio Márquez, general director of AEE.

This conference presents the first storage zoning map in Spain, taking into account its economic efficiency as a result of the study «Efficient Incorporation Analysis of Storage by Network Nodes», carried out by AEE and CIRCE, which has had the collaboration of AEPIBAL. «Storage is key to reducing curtailment and to facilitate the integration of new renewable power into the system. However, it is essential that its deployment is carried out in an orderly manner, always carrying out analyses at node level. Not everything fits in any place. In this way, the efficiency of the electrical system is maximised, minimising the cost for citizens,” says Rocio Sicre.

Carmen Becerril, president of OMIE, pointed out during the inauguration: “The decarbonisation path of our economies (2030-2040-2050) will not be possible without greater electrification of the final demand for energy and at OMIE we are working, with the rest of the European NEMOs, so that our markets help to achieve this objective. The implementation in 2025 of 15-minute products in our markets (intraday and daily) and the process underway to bring intraday market liquidity closer to real time will facilitate, among others, greater participation of renewables in the markets, but also greater dynamism in the activation of electrical demand and all its resources.”

More challenges and priorities: repowering, storage, social acceptance and offshore wind power

Another essential aspect in the evolution of the sector is the repowering of existing wind farms. Many of today’s wind turbines are more than 20 years old and need to be modernised to improve their efficiency and performance. However, this process must be carried out in a planned manner and with adequate incentives. Repowering is a priority for the energy transition.

Regarding storage, its planning must focus on system efficiency and nodal distribution, ensuring that it provides real value to the stability of the network. In addition, it is necessary to reopen the capacity of access to the electrical network, which will allow for more spaces to be made available and reduce pressure at all levels of the system.

Despite its multiple benefits, the expansion of wind energy faces some social opposition in some territories. The lack of information and ignorance about the economic and environmental benefits of the sector have generated resistance in some communities. A joint effort between administrations and companies is essential to promote transparency and guarantee respectful development.

Floating offshore wind power is an opportunity that cannot be wasted. Spain has set the goal of installing 3 GW of offshore wind power by 2030. Those key geographic points for the development of offshore wind power have strategically located ports and shipyards with experience in innovation, and with the possibility of becoming international benchmarks in this sector. Investment in port infrastructure and the construction of floating platforms can boost the local economy, generate thousands of jobs and diversify the naval industry. However, the lack of a clear regulatory framework remains an obstacle. The Ministerial Order that will regulate the first auction of offshore wind energy in 2025 is crucial to ensure that Spain does not miss this industrial and technological opportunity. We cannot continue to delay the development of offshore wind energy on our coasts.

Wind energy is not only an option for the future, it is a necessity for the present. Spain has the opportunity to consolidate its leadership in the wind sector and accelerate the energy transition. To achieve this, a firm commitment is required from all the agents involved.

More than 225 professionals at the reference event for the wind sector

The conference programme for the ‘Wind and Market 2025’ conference discusses all these topics over 8 sessions in which more than 40 speakers participate before an audience of more than 225 attendees.

The ‘Wind and Market 2025’ conference is sponsored by VIPs EDP Renewables, Engie, FE Energy, Hitachi Energy, Iberdrola, Naturgy, Repsol, RWE, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Vestas; and Axpo and Optimize Energy are collaborating sponsors.