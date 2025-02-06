Wind power in Olavarría: wind turbine components arrived

With an investment of US$80 million, YPF’s wind energy project will be located 10 kilometers from the city of Buenos Aires, on land belonging to Cementos Avellaneda.

The main components of the wind turbines destined for the CASA Wind Farm, which YPF Luz is building in Olavarría, began to arrive at the Port of Bahía Blanca. The company reported that the arrival of the enormous pieces took place according to the deadlines established for this first stage.

With an investment of US$80 million, the project is located 10 kilometers from the city of Buenos Aires, on land belonging to Cementos Avellaneda, on a surface area of ??450 hectares. Among the components that arrived, there are 27 blades, each 79.7 meters long.

Once assembled, the wind turbines will reach a height of approximately 200 meters. In addition, each will have a maximum power of 7 MW, which will make them the largest in the country.

“As for the towers, they are manufactured in the country and will be ready to be moved to the site in May of this year,” YPF Luz said in a statement received by Energy Report.

The new park will have an installed capacity of up to 63 MW and will have nine wind turbines in total, with an estimated capacity factor of 47%.

The project is divided into two separate facilities: on the one hand, four wind turbines with a total capacity of 28 MW will be destined for the self-supply of Cementos Avellaneda. On the other hand, the energy generated by the other five wind turbines, with an installed capacity of 35 MW, will be marketed through YPF Luz in the Renewable Energy Futures Market (Mater).