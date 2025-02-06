U.S. withdrawal from wind power is ‘making China great again’

China must be very pleased (and puzzled) with the current administration’s policies on wind power.

China loves using wind energy to generate electricity, because it is clean, cheap, and fairly easy to implement — what’s not to like? They’re winning the race to get smarter and cheaper artificial intelligence, and now they’re going to surge ahead in producing electricity.

Canceling leases for wind power is shooting ourselves in the foot, especially in the biggest wind power states like Texas, Kansas, Iowa and Oklahoma. You’d think the true “conservatives” in those states would want to continue to save money with wind power, a proven technology that generates a third of their energy.

As New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman recently wrote, the Trump administration’s anti-wind stance will “definitely help make China great again.”

Connie Mueller

University City