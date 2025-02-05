Vestas increases annual net profit by six to €494 million

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems increased its net profit by six to €494 million in 2024, thanks to a record number of orders, the company reported on Wednesday.

Sales amounted to €17.295 billion, 12% more, according to the balance sheet, which carries over from the second quarter a write-off of €300 million for unexpected costs.

The net operating result (ebit) doubled to €794 million.

The power produced was 13,198 megawatts, 13% more, and the installed power was 12,900 megawatts, almost 2% more.

In the fourth quarter, Vestas earned €598 million net, four times more than a year earlier.

Sales rose to €6.141 billion, up 29% year-on-year.

EBIT tripled to €759 million.

The Danish wind company expects its annual revenues to reach between €18 and €20 billion in 2025.