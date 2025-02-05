Iberdrola and Grupo CCR seal their alliance to supply wind energy in Brazil

In total, 44 megawatts (MW) of Oitis’ production will be used for energy consumption by CCR’s subsidiaries over a period of 16 years.

Iberdrola, through its subsidiary in Brazil, Neoenergia, and Grupo CCR have closed the strategic agreement by which the mobility infrastructure company will obtain clean energy from the Neoenergia Oitis wind farm, located between the Brazilian states of Piauí and Bahia.

Under the agreement, the clean energy generated by the Oitis 2, Oitis 4 and Oitis 6 plants will supply 60% of the CCR Group’s current demand. This is the first project of its kind for the company that operates the São Paulo and CPTM metro lines.

In total, 44 megawatts (MW) of Oitis’ production will be used for energy consumption by CCR subsidiaries over a period of 16 years. In this self-production model, the energy consumer company buys shares or invests in a plant together with the electric company. This guarantees incentives that reduce costs.