Wind power once again leads the production mix in Spain with a 30.9% share

National electricity demand in January increased by 2.3% compared to the same month of the previous year, once the effects of temperature and work have been discounted. In gross terms, demand is estimated at 22,682 GWh, 1.5% more than in January 2024.

This January, renewables generated 13,524 GWh (12% more than in January 2024) and reached a share of 55.8% of the total, while 77.2% of the electricity was produced without emitting equivalent CO2.

The first source of production for the month was again wind power, with a share of 30.9%, followed by nuclear power (21.5%), combined cycle (13.8%) and hydropower, responsible for 13.3% of the total. For its part, solar photovoltaic energy grew by 18.6% in January and registered a 9.5% share in the mix.

In addition, of the total energy generated, 444 GWh have been supplied to storage facilities and 1,120 GWh have been scheduled to export energy to our neighbouring countries, allowing these mechanisms to make greater use of the energy generated through renewable technologies.

The electrical system in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands

In the Balearic Islands, electricity demand in January was 0.4% lower than in the same month of 2024, once the effects of working hours and temperatures have been taken into account. Thus, gross demand is estimated at 461,591 MWh, 2.7% higher than in January of the previous year.

As for generation, the combined cycle, with 77.2% of the energy produced in the Balearic Islands, was the main source of energy for the islands this month. For its part, renewable energy generated in the Balearic community represented 10.4% of the total. Balearic renewable production grew by 12.1% in January compared to the same month of the previous year.

In addition, during this month of January, the submarine link between the Peninsula and Mallorca contributed to covering 18.5% of the Balearic electricity demand.

For its part, in the Canary Islands, the demand for electricity increased by 2% compared to the same month of 2024, taking into account the effects of work and temperatures. In gross terms, the demand was 757,885 MWh, 1.2% more.

As for electricity generation in the Canary Islands, the combined cycle, with 47.8% of the total, was also the first source in December. Renewables reached a share of 16.8% of production by generating 127,051 MWh, 59.9% more than in the same month of the previous year. For its part, wind energy contributed 12.5% ??of the total during this month.