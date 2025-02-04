Photovoltaic solar energy already accounts for 25% of installed capacity in Spain

With 32,043 megawatts (MW), solar photovoltaic energy is the technology with the greatest production capacity in Spain, slightly ahead of wind power (32,007 MW), and already accounts for almost 25% of the total installed capacity.

This was reported on Tuesday by Red Eléctrica (BME:REDE), the company responsible for the operation of the electrical system and the development and maintenance of the Spanish electricity transmission network.

According to these data, with the new solar photovoltaic capacity put into service, 66% of the generation park in Spain is made up of renewable technologies, a fact that “demonstrates the progress of the energy transition.”

The commissioning of new megawatts and the favourable weather conditions for electricity generation recorded last year made 2024 the first year that photovoltaics was among the three leading technologies in the generation structure.

Specifically, it was responsible for 44,520 GWh last year, the highest production in its history and a figure with which it reached a share of 17% of the annual total, according to these data.

In addition, in January 2025, solar photovoltaics accounted for 9.5% of total monthly generation, with a production of 2,292 GWh, 18.6% more than in January of the previous year.

By type of renewable energy, after solar photovoltaics and wind power, each with 25% of installed capacity, are hydroelectric power, with 13.3%; solar thermal, with 1.8% and the rest of renewables, with almost 1%.