ACP Statement on Confirmation of Chris Wright as U.S. Secretary of Energy

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from?Jason Grumet, ACP CEO?following the U.S. Senate confirmation of Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy:

“The American Clean Power Association congratulates Chris Wright on taking the helm at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). We look forward to partnering to advance DOE’s essential role in driving innovation, ensuring energy security, and advancing clean energy solutions. ACP is committed to working with Secretary Wright to address and meet our nation’s rapidly growing electricity demand.”