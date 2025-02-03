Natural Resources Defense Council’s Drew Ball on Trump’s plans to end wind energy projects

Drew Ball, Natural Resources Defense Council (Photo: Screengrab from NC Newsline interview)

Wind energy. Whether it’s offshore or on land, wind energy is a booming and enormously promising industry that can play a big role in ending our heroin-like addiction to fossil fuels. What’s more, because of its geography, North Carolina is extremely well-positioned to benefit from its growth.



Tragically and bizarrely, however, the Trump administration is trying to halt wind energy development and recently, Newsline got a chance to learn how and what it will mean if they’re successful in a conversation with the North Carolina-based southeast campaigns director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, Drew Ball.

Click here to listen to our full interview with Drew Ball.