Morocco approves expansion of wind power and photovoltaic (PV) capacity to 9,338 MW by 2029

A key improvement allows for greater flexibility in reallocating unused grid capacity between transmission and distribution systems. Morocco’s National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has approved an increase in the country’s renewable energy capacity, setting it at 9,338 megawatts (MW) by 2029.

This decision symbolises a 29% increase from the previous year.

The ANRE board met in Rabat on Wednesday to decide, reflect and announce the national grid capacity for 2025-2029.

The update offers greater clarity for investors and industry players in order to reinforce Morocco’s efforts to modernise its electricity sector.

This decision comes after extensive discussions with stakeholders to ensure an accurate assessment of the transmission and distribution networks.

This measure ensures a better balance between production and consumption, while making the most of existing infrastructure.

ANRE also stressed the importance of publishing accommodation capacity figures to assist public and private sector operators, as well as regulatory authorities.