ACP Statement on Tariffs on U.S. Imports from Canada, Mexico, and China

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from?Jason Grumet, ACP CEO following the announcement of tariffs on U.S. imports from Canada, Mexico, and China:

“ACP and its member companies share the Trump Administration’s concern over the fentanyl crisis and public health emergency impacting our communities. ACP recognizes and appreciates the Administration’s early focus on this crisis.

“ACP also supports the Administration’s commitment to lower American energy prices. While energy production only represents 5% of our nation’s direct GDP, it drives the productivity of our entire economy, impacting prices of nearly all consumer goods. In concert with the other trade associations representing America’s energy resources, ACP is concerned that increasing the costs of energy production inputs will put upward pressure on consumer energy costs and diminish our capacity to unleash energy abundance.

“While the fuel relied upon by wind and solar energy—complemented by battery storage—is free, some parts for these machines that harness these renewable resources are manufactured in Canada and Mexico. As we have made significant progress manufacturing these components in the United States, the benefits of USMCA have been a positive factor in lowering American energy costs. We look forward to working with the Administration as it pursues multiple imperatives.”