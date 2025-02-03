ACP Statement on New Jersey Offshore Wind Project Solicitation Awards

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from Jason Grumet, ACP CEO in response to New Jersey announcing they are not moving forward with new offshore wind project solicitation awards:

“New Jersey’s decision today to cancel its offshore wind procurement is a direct consequence of the uncertainty created by the recently issued executive order. Each offshore wind project represents a multibillion-dollar investment in American infrastructure. While the merits of each project must be evaluated based on the economic and energy needs of state and local interests, U.S. offshore wind represents critical investment necessary to maintain our nation’s competitive energy advantage.

“The U.S. urgently needs more electricity, and offshore wind projects that have already gone through a comprehensive and rigorous permitting process are primed and ready to meet future energy demand. ACP looks forward to working with the Trump Administration to expedite its review and bring much-needed energy to the American people.”