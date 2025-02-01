Iberdrola inaugurates the operation and maintenance base for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France

The mission of the operation and maintenance (O&M) centre is to control electricity production and coordinate maintenance activity.

The centre will have a capacity of 80 employees to oversee all activities during the operation phase, which can last up to 25 years.

With the installation of the O&M base, Iberdrola is fulfilling another of its many commitments: the creation of sustainable jobs in the Côtes-d’Armor.



Iberdrola has inaugurated the operation and maintenance (M&O) centre in Saint-Brieuc, where 80 people will work. The offshore wind farm is part of the strategic challenges of energy independence, decarbonisation and industrial renewal in France.

The centre, located in Binic-Établesm, controls and manages the electricity production and maintenance of the park 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, playing a crucial role in its performance to ensure a continuous and reliable production of renewable energy.

Initially, part of the activity will be carried out in coordination with teams from the Goëlo Enabler service vessel (SOV) based in the port of Saint-Malo. In a second phase, they will be transferred to the port of Armor in Saint-Quay-Portrieux.

After consultation with the users and local stakeholders involved, the port of Saint-Quay-Portrieux will accommodate the vessels responsible for daily maintenance. To accommodate them, the port development works will be financed by Iberdrola, for the benefit of the department of Côtes-d’Armor, owner of the port and responsible for the implementation of the project.

With its 62 wind turbines installed over an area of 75 km², the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, with a total capacity of 496 MW, produces about 1,820 GWh/year, which represents about 9% of Brittany’s electricity consumption, the equivalent of 835,000 people.

An eco-responsible and efficient building

The operation and maintenance base is distinguished by its state-of-the-art facilities for sustainability.

The car park of the operational centre is equipped with a 113.1 kWp solar screen (260 solar panels) that produces about 110 MWh/year. The energy produced is used to power the building and its nine electric vehicle charging stations, while surplus electricity is fed into the public grid.